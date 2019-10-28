Veteran Rep. Greg WaldenGregory (Greg) Paul WaldenPrivate equity-funded doctors coalition spends million lobbying on ‘surprise’ medical billing Top Republican rejects Democratic chairman’s approach to stopping surprise medical bills Lawmakers hit Trump administration for including tech legal shield in trade negotiations MORE’s (R-Ore.) announcement Monday that he won’t seek reelection marked the latest sign of decreasing confidence among Republicans, even those with top committee posts, that the party can win back the House next year.

The Oregon lawmaker’s early departure suggests a growing number of Republicans aren’t certain there’s a viable path for flipping the House in 2020 — a scenario that would have handed Walden two more years as chairman of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee. Walden, a former chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), served as head of the Energy and Commerce panel during the 2018 cycle.

“This is obviously a sign of our inability to take the majority,” one House GOP lawmaker told The Hill after Walden’s announcement. “He’s a former NRCC chair, knows the district well, and I think people are also starting to surmise it’s either a Trump or Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: ‘I know I’m the frontrunner’ in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike Tlaib endorses Sanders at Detroit campaign rally MORE administration we’ll be working under — neither of which is very appealing for good members.”

A GOP energy lobbyist added: “It’s a heavy lift to get back the majority.”

Walden becomes the 21st Republican to forgo reelection, compared with just seven Democrats. He is also the fifth Republican in a senior committee role to announce retirement plans this cycle.

Other GOP ranking members calling it quits include Rep. Rob Bishop Robert (Rob) William BishopSeveral GOP House members call to continue to withhold international conservation grants until oversight measures implemented Here are the lawmakers who aren’t seeking reelection in 2020 Overnight Energy: House moves to block Trump drilling | House GOP rolls out proposal to counter offshore drilling ban | calls mount for NOAA probe MORE (Utah) of the Natural Resources Committee; and three Texans, Rep. Mike Conaway Kenneth (Mike) Michael ConawayIntelligence watchdog huddles with members as impeachment push grows What’s causing the congressional ‘Texodus’? Here are the lawmakers who aren’t seeking reelection in 2020 MORE of the Agriculture Committee, Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryTop Trump administration officials hail al-Baghdadi raid but stress need for resolve in fighting ISIS Top GOP rep ‘a little uncomfortable’ with Trump language describing ISIS leader’s death Thornberry: Al-Baghdadi’s death ‘does not mean ISIS is defeated’ MORE of the Armed Services Committee and Rep. Kenny Marchant Kenny Ewell MarchantEthics to investigate Guam delegate over alleged sexual relationship with staff member House Ethics Committee to investigate Katie Hill allegations Blood cancer patients deserve equal access to the cure MORE of the Ethics Committee.

Walden, 62, was first elected to the House in 1998 after serving in the Oregon state House and Senate. He previously owned and operated multiple radio stations, leading some on Capitol Hill and K Street to speculate that he could succeed former Sen. Gordon Smith (R-Ore.) as president of the National Association of Broadcasters. But the group has denied there are any plans for Smith to step down soon, saying his contract runs until 2023.

“Greg’s career has been defined by success — as a committed local broadcaster, as a bipartisan political bridge builder, and as a brilliant legislator,” Smith said in a statement Monday. “Congress is a better place because of Greg Walden, and I’m certain he will make a positive difference in whatever path his future may hold.”

Walden won his reelection in 2018 by 17 percentage points, and his congressional seat — the only Republican-held House seat in Oregon — is expected to stay in GOP hands. In his retirement announcement, Walden pushed back on the suggestion that House Republicans have little chance at winning back the majority next year.

“Based on recent polling, strong fundraising, and the backing of my wife and family, I am confident I could earn the support of 2nd District voters for another term,” Walden said. “I’m also optimistic that a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House, and that I could return for two more years as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.”

Walden said he will not seek any other office but will “close the public service chapter of my life.”

His announcement comes as Republican leaders argue that the House impeachment probe into President Trump Donald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE is sure to put the House back in GOP hands.

“Make no mistake about it: Backing impeachment will cost the Democrats their majority in 2020,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerRep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe GOP searches for impeachment boogeyman House GOP battleground poll finds opponents narrowly outnumber impeachment supporters MORE (Minn.) said last month when Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe What battles of the 1970s can teach us about congressional power and the president Pelosi, Schumer call for briefing on death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi MORE (D-Calif.) announced the impeachment probe.

Walden served in Emmer’s role during the 2014 and 2016 election cycles. Republicans expanded their majority in both election years.

As chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over health care issues, Walden played a key role in the GOP’s efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

He led a 27-hour markup of a bill that would repeal and replace ObamaCare, and helped shepherd the measure through the GOP-controlled House. Repeal legislation later fell one vote short in the Senate.

The failure by Republicans to repeal the 2010 health care law — particularly during a unified GOP government — marked a bitter defeat for Walden and the party.

During his two decades in Congress, the affable Walden developed a reputation for civility and working across the aisle. He was instrumental in last year’s passage of bipartisan legislation aimed at combating the opioid epidemic, and he’s worked closely this year with Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. Frank Joseph PalloneTrump health chief declines to detail ObamaCare replacement plan Private equity-funded doctors coalition spends million lobbying on ‘surprise’ medical billing Lawmakers set to host fundraisers focused on Nats’ World Series trip MORE (D-N.J.) on measures to end surprise medical billing and to stop abusive robocalls.

“The Energy and Commerce Committee has a proud tradition of bipartisanship, and during both his time as Chairman and Ranking Member, Greg has lived up to that tradition,” Pallone said in a statement on Monday.

Walden’s retirement sets off a race to succeed him as the top Republican on the influential panel. Former House Republican Conference Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersSocial determinants of health — health care isn’t just bugs and bacteria Lawmakers deride FTC settlement as weak on Facebook Overnight Energy: Fight over fuel standards intensifies | Democrats grill Trump officials over rule rollback | California official blasts EPA chief over broken talks | Former EPA official says Wheeler lied to Congress MORE (R-Wash.) has already signaled she will make a bid for the job, GOP sources said.

Other Republicans more senior than McMorris Rodgers, including Reps. Michael Burgess Michael Clifton BurgessTrump officials propose easing privacy rules to improve addiction treatment House approves bill raising minimum wage to per hour The 27 Republicans who voted with Democrats to block Trump from taking military action against Iran MORE (Texas) and Bob Latta (Ohio), could also run. Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph Scalise‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series GOP vows to take new steps to protect Trump MORE (R-La.) is a senior member, but his office indicated he would not run because it would require him to step down from his No. 2 leadership post.

When asked who might replace him as the top Republican on the committee, Walden said it’s up in the air.

“We have top talent at the top tier, and we’ll see who runs for it,” Walden said. “I can’t say it’s always the senior person, as somebody who got elected over the senior person. And so you know it’ll be a fight, a competition.”