Washington Post columnist Max Boot had to backpedal furiously after a massive social media blowback from his attempt to refute President Donald Trump’s description of a terror leader’s suicide.

Boot took exception to a statement from the president that ISIS terrorist leader Abu al-Baghdadi died in a cowardly fashion when he detonated a suicide vest after being cornered by U.S. military forces.

“The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up,” asserted Boot, who is a vociferous critic of the president.

The response

The criticism was lambasted on social media by many who noted that al-Baghdadi had apparently killed three of his own children in his suicidal act.

“How screwed up does your childhood have to have been for you to write this sentence? Get therapy, @MaxBoot,” responded Derek Hunter of the Daily Caller.

“He killed 3 kids with him. What the hell is this @MaxBoot?” replied commentator Kassy Dillon.

“He was the head of ISIS! So not only did he DIE a coward, he lived his ENTIRE LIFE as a coward! What is wrong with MSM?!” said Breitbart writer Alana Mastrangelo.

The phrase “Max Boot” was the number one trending topic on Twitter over the public furor.

Erasure

Eventually the sentence was excised and a correction issued by the Washington Post.

“An earlier version of this column included a sentence questioning whether Trump was right to call Baghdadi a coward because he blew himself up,” the correction read.

“The line was removed because it unintentionally conveyed the impression that I considered Baghdadi courageous,” they added.

The Washington Post was also criticized for the softened headline of their obituary for the terror leader al-Baghdadi. They later apologized and hardened the tone of the headline.

Here’s more of Max Boot’s attacks:

