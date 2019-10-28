“This is a HUGE win!” Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy trumpeted on Monday after a federal judge reopened a part of Nick Sandmann’s lawsuit against the Washington Post.

“The federal judge who originally dismissed Sandmann’s claims against WaPo has partially reversed his ruling, and things are about to get real.”

Sandmann was the Covington, Kentucky, high-school student who “was wearing a MAGA hat and stood his ground when an adult tried to intimidate him,” the report said. Then, it said, “a bunch of progressive bullies threatened [him] all over social media because of the way the media covered the story…”

USA Today said after he reviewed an amended complaint, Judge William Bertelsman ordered that the case could enter the discovery phase so a part of the case is continuing.

“Nick and his attorneys had alleged that the gist of a Washington Post article conveyed that Nick had assaulted or physically intimidated Nathan Phillips and engaged in racist conduct after the Right to Life March in Washington D.C. on Jan. 18,” the report explained.

“A video shows Sandmann and Phillips, a Native American who was demonstrating that day, standing close to each other in a crowd, and Sandmann staring at Phillips as he plays a drum.”

The truth is that Phillips had approached Sandmann, who was simply standing there, not the other way around as was implied.

Sandmann’s case claimed the Washington Post incorrectly characterized the teen as the aggressor in the situation and exposed him to public ridicule, USA Today said.

The judge ordered that at least three of the 33 statements Sandmann’s lawyers alleged were libelous must be reviewed further.

The order means Sandmann’s lawyers can ask for internal Washington Post documents that could reveal communications between editors and reporters and much, much more.

There also are similar cases pending against NBC and CNN.