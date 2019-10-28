(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The Washington Post changed the headline of its obituary of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi from “terrorist-in-chief” to describe him as an “austere religious scholar.”

U.S. forces killed Baghdadi Saturday after a successful raid on a compound in northern Syria.

While many celebrated the death of the serial rapist and murderer, the Washington Post left many confused by giving him the title of “austere religious scholar at the helm of the Islamic State.”

The Post acknowledged Baghdadi led ISIS with “shocking brutality” but focused much of its obituary on his academic career. “The man who would become the founding leader of the world’s most brutal terrorist group spent his early adult years as an obscure academic, aiming for a quiet life as a professor of Islamic law,” the Post wrote.

Read the full story ›

The post Washington Post on Baghdadi: ‘Austere religious scholar’ appeared first on WND.