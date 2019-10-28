Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) expressed disappointment on Monday after the crowd at Nationals Park shouted chants of “lock him up” aimed at President Donald Trump during the World Series in Washington D.C.

“I’m enough of a traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our president does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional, I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our president,” Coons told CNN news anchor John Berman. “I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect even when the actions of our president at times do not. ”

Coons’ remarks come after Trump made a low-key appearance at Game five of the MLB World Series on Sunday evening. Fans began booing and jeering when the ballpark displayed the president on the jumbo screen during the 3rd inning and subsequently began shouting “lock him up.”

The president stayed at the game for seven innings before returning to the White House. He notably decided not to throw out the ceremonial first pitch “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible,” according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Trump is the first president not to have thrown the first pitch either for Opening Day, the All Star Game, or the World series since former President William Howard Taft began the tradition in 1910.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were sitting in a box behind home plate and were joined by some members of Congress, including the Republican House leadership: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, and Conference Chair Liz Cheney. Other members of Congress, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and David Perdue (R-GA) also enjoyed the game with the president.

“I certainly hope that we won’t hear ‘lock him up’ chants at Democratic rallies or at our convention,” Coons said. “I think that is one of the most regrettable, even at times despicable, actions by candidate Trump when he was running for president in 2016.”

“It reminds me of things that happen in countries where rule of law is unknown or unestablished,” he continued. “[It is] sort of whipping up public furor on both sides I don’t think is constructive or helpful.”

Accordingly, supporters of the president famously chanted “lock her up” during Trump rallies in reference to failed Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The chant has since been repeated at some rallies following Trump’s presidency.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) held a rally for his presidential campaign only days earlier where a crowd of nearly 25,000 Bernie supporters also chanted “lock him up” in reference to the president.

“I understand why crowds in Washington would feel a lot of animus towards our president given the things that he’s done,” Coons said. “But frankly, that’s why I think those of us in the Senate need to approach the impeachment process seriously in a measured and responsible way because our very institutions, our constitution, is at risk by these sorts of — the passions that have been unleashed by the politics of the moment.”