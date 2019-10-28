A brush fire swept onto a hillside along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area of Los Angeles early Monday morning, prompting an immediate call for evacuations.

The fire broke out on a hill around 1:30 a.m. close to the southbound side of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive near the Getty Center museum. It quickly burned 75 acres and jumped the freeway, ABC 7 News reports.

The Los Angeles Times reports evacuation orders have been issued from the top of Mandeville Canyon Road down to Sunset Boulevard, from Mandeville Canyon east to the 405 Freeway.

Within the evacuation zones are Mt. St. Mary’s College, Mountaingate and Mandeville Canyon.

NIGHT BRUSH FIRE 10/28/19 @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter using night vision technology to assist @LAFD with the #GettyFire in the Sepulveda Pass. Follow @LAFD for updates. pic.twitter.com/CDsgGHVjUw — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 28, 2019

New wind whipped fire breaks out in #LA — fire burning along 405 Freeway near Getty Center prompts mandatory evacuations.https://t.co/WCNaUmGWZc — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) October 28, 2019

An evacuation warning zone was also set for west of Interstate 405, south of Mulholland Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard and east of Topanga Canyon. “People in the area … are advised to prepare to evacuate due to a rapidly moving brush fire,” the fire department said in a statement posted on Nixle.

Elsewhere as nearly 200,000 people remain under evacuation order from threat of wildfires, some of the millions of people in Northern California on track to get their electricity back may not have power restored before another possible round of shut-offs and debilitating winds.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has notified more than 1.2 million people that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time in a week and the fourth time this month.

Meanwhile, more than 2.4 million people who lost electricity over the weekend were awaiting restoration as hurricane-force winds whipped through the state, fueling a wildfire in Sonoma County as smaller spot fires cropped up.

AP contributed to this story

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

