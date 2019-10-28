Last week, Daily Wire Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer, who frequently opines on issues pertaining to Jewish politics, anti-Semitism, and Israel, joined “Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler” on One America News Network to discuss the revelation that 2020 Democratic Party presidential statistical frontrunner Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is now threatening to withhold U.S. military aid to Israel if Israel does not make the “two-state solution” land concessions that a President Warren might envision. As The Daily Wire reported last week, Warren said that “everything” — meaning aid — would potentially be “on the table.”

Hammer began his segment with Wheeler by explaining how clearly Warren telegraphed her hard turn against Israel — including her hiring of ex-IfNotNow co-founder Max Berger as a high-ranking campaign staffer:

Elizabeth Warren is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination in a year in which the Democratic Party has just gone crazy. … [Warren] hired someone named Max Berger as one of her progressive campaign outreach chairs. Max Berger is a co-founder of a despicable, far-left, self-hating, Jew-hating group, IfNotNow. IfNotNow is so radically left that they protest Shabbat services — for Jews observing Sabbath. They’ve been known to say Kaddish, the traditional Jewish mourners prayer, for Hamas jihadists who have been fired at or had been killed by IDF rocket fire. She surrounds herself, much like Bernie Sanders, with Israel-hating, I would say Jew-hating, anti-Semites. And this is honestly very sad, but it’s hardly unexpected. As soon as I saw that she hired Max Berger this summer, I thought, okay, we’re gonna get to exactly where we now see that she’s gotten. Well, the only positive thing — the only silver lining here — is that we at least are seeing her true colors before it’s too late

Wheeler continued by additionally pointing out that Warren’s narrative is factually misleading, to boot, because it is simply dishonest to objectively view the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and conclude that Israel is the barrier to peace. Hammer agreed:

My friend David Brog, who used to be the executive director of Christians United for Israel and now runs a group called Maccabee Task Force, he did a really wonderful video for PragerU … where he really nicely goes back to the history to the beginning of the 20th century and he systemically shows, over and over again, that it is the Palestinian-Arabs who are the obstacles for peace. They have turned down Israeli offers for peace as far back as the United Nations’ original two-state partition in November 1948, where the Jews accepted a tiny sliver of land — barely enough to sustain a civilization — and the Arabs said no and then tried to kill the Jews the very next day. The same thing happened in 2000 at Camp David, it happened in 2008 when Ehud Olmert [offered two states, much like Ehud Barak in 2000]. And then also, in 2010, Prime Minister Netanyahu, as a sign of goodwill to Barack Obama, did exactly what Liz Warren wants Israel’s to do: A 10-month freeze on so-called “settlements.” The so-called “settlements” are actually legally fine — the Left is wrong, but we can talk about that perhaps another day — but he actually froze so-called “settlements” for 10 months and you know what? Mahmoud Abbas, currently in the 15th year of his four-year term … he did not even come to the negotiating table after a 10-month full-on “settlement” freeze from Netanyahu. So the Palestinians, over and over again, Liz, show who they really are. … They have no interest in peace. All they want are dead Jews.

WATCH:

[embedded content]