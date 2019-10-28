Rates for rooms at President Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C., are nearly three times higher than usual on the night of a Republican Senate retreat that will be hosted at the property, according to a report published by watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on Monday.

The hotel’s “premier” and “deluxe” rooms, the least expensive ones offered, cost $1,345 and $1,395, respectively, for the night of Nov. 7, the group reported.

By contrast, rooms typically average $455 a night, according to the report, which cites Google searches conducted Oct. 23, 25 and 28.

The Hill found similar results during a search on the hotel’s website Monday, with the “premier” room priced at $1,345 for the night of the GOP event.

A search for the prior Thursday night, Oct. 31, found the same room going for $445, and a search for the Thursday after the event found the room priced at $795.

The Intercept reported earlier this month that the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) event will be held at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. on Nov. 7 and 8.

An invitation for the event, called Save the Senate, shows Trump is a featured special guest.

The event is “not a fundraiser,” according to the published invitation. Rather, “attendance is complementary to individuals who have given at the Majority Maker Level.”

Representatives for the White House and the NRSC were not immediately available to comment on the report.

Watchdog groups and critics have long accused Trump of profiting off the presidency through the D.C.-based hotel.

The Trump Organization announced last week it’s considering selling the rights to the hotel amid the scrutiny of the property involving federal ethics laws.