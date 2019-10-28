The White House was alerted by at least mid-May that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had concerns about President TrumpDonald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiKey impeachment testimony: What we’ve learned so far ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump supporters as Alec Baldwin returns During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch MORE and his pressure campaign, NBC News reported Monday.

Two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News that the National Security Council was informed of Giuliani’s efforts to push for a change in leadership at the state-owned energy company Naftogaz and for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump ‘an idiot’ for saying Russian interference a ‘hoax’ Biden: ‘I know I’m the frontrunner’ in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE and his son.

Fiona Hill, a former top aide to Trump on European and Russian affairs, told then-national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonKey impeachment testimony: What we’ve learned so far Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE of Ukraine’s concerns after finding out that Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were involved in the attorney’s efforts in Ukraine.

Hill also was informed that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was providing advice to the incoming Ukrainian president during the week of May 20 about who should hold leadership positions in his administration, which a source told NBC News the Ukrainians perceived as “inappropriate.” Ukraine is not part of the EU.

Former U.S. diplomat Amos Hochstein told Hill that he had talked with Zelensky and his advisers about the pressure from Giuliani and Sondland, and they shared how they did not want to be involved in domestic U.S. politics, according to the network.

NBC News’s report clarifies that the White House National Security Council knew the pressure campaign worried Ukraine before Zelensky had been sworn in as president.

The Trump administration’s relationship with Ukraine has come under scrutiny after a whistleblower report indicated Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son. News of the report pushed Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe What battles of the 1970s can teach us about congressional power and the president Pelosi, Schumer call for briefing on death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi MORE (D-Calif.) to announce an impeachment inquiry.

Since then, Giuliani has come under the microscope. Parnas and Fruman were arrested earlier this month and charged with campaign finance violations.