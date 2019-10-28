Rapper YG crudely bullied a fan at his concert for refusing to yell “f*** Trump”, when pulled up on stage, has prompted a vociferous response from the White House.

“Another example of the tolerant left,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham sarcastically told Fox News on Monday morning.

The hit from Grisham came in response to the viral video on Sunday that showed YG treating a fan at one of his concert with contempt and disdain for not singing along to his anti-Trump anthem “FDT” (F*** Donald Trump”) after inviting the young man on stage.

“I spotted you in the crowd, I asked if you f**k with Donald Trump. You said, ‘You don’t know.’ So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight,” said YG as he demanded that the fan state his name and yell out, “F*** Donald Trump.”

The fan refused and YG proceeded to kick him off stage as the crowd cheered, launching into a rant about his hatred of President Trump.

“No, you won’t?” asked YG in response to the fan. “Get his ass outta here! He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass outta here! Don’t come to a motherfu**in’ show with YG on a motherfu**in’ billboard, Donald Trump supporter. Don’t let his a** back in the crowd. Tell ’em YG said so.”

“Donald Trump racist, he don’t f*** with black people, so if you f**k with Donald Trump, you racist as f*** and I can’t f**k with you. Period,” he said.

The mean-spirited and inarguably cruel move prompted a fierce response from conservatives on social media as well as liberals.

“You’re a bigot. Full stop. You should be ashamed of yourself. You hate a president who has done more for black people than any other president in modern history,” said activist CJ Pearson.

“If YG was a republican during the Obama era and made someone say f*** Obama and they refused and kicked them out this would be all over the news and there would be protests and riots. I don’t understand how it doesn’t work both ways,” said one Twitter user.

“I have no idea who YG? But his desire to attempt to humiliate one of his own fans on stage with him when he doesn’t go along with his puerile gesture tells me all I need to know about him,” said another user.

“He had no right to do that. Trump might be bad but in no way, shape or form is it justifiable for YG to bring up a fan on stage in front of a big crowd and impose his views on that guy. On top of that, this guy will have to go through so much irl. Irresponsible,” said another.

YG has been especially venomous and vulgar in his criticism of President Trump. At Coachella earlier this year, he brought out onto the stage a Trump impersonator who bragged about all the “p***ies” he would grope that evening.

“Look at the crowd! And look at the women! I’m going to grope so many p***ies tonight, it’s going to be unbelievable,” the Trump impersonator said. “We’re building a beautiful wall. And don’t worry if you’re gay, we’re going to pull a glory hole right in the middle of it.”