UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is bad in so many ways it can warm your heart just to see him laughed at. That is the inference I draw from the video that I found on Twitter (below) and thought was current. Dating from 2016, it is still making the rounds because it remains relevant and entertaining.

Wake up. Watch this again and again and happiness today is guaranteed. “ Only Fools And Horses”and “Fawlty Tower’s” don’t hold a candle to this! The anticipation is hysterical and the silence at the end is absolutely PRICELESS! 😩 pic.twitter.com/9B9wGqFboW — Andrew Henderson (@arhselk) October 27, 2019

Looking around online, I find a Spectator (UK) writer who appreciated the Corbyn-inspired cacchination but allowed that “Nigel Farage may still be the champion when it comes to the ‘who are you’ heckle.”

[embedded content]

I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.