Power Line’s favorite male comic, David Deeble (who one of these days we’re going to pair with Ammo Grrrl in a live event), has a very succinct explanation of the culture war and the issue of “tolerance” (just 28 seconds):

[embedded content]

Like all good comedy and satire, it depends on some connection with reality.* Liberals talk endlessly about “tolerance” and “inclusiveness,” but it is increasingly clear that leftists are the most intolerant people around. Zach Goldberg (who I plan to have on our podcast some time soon) has assembled some interesting survey data showing that Democrats (a good proxy for leftists today) are much less open to cross-party friendship than Republicans. Here’s his chart (click to embiggen):

Chaser: Comic Dave Chappelle, who aroused the anger of the wokerati when he made fun of “the alphabet people,” was just awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center, where he sagely remarked, “The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the first one doesn’t work out.”

Cue fainting couches for leftists. To which I respond: “Kanye West—Dave Chappelle 2024!” David Deeble for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Ammo Grrrl for Secretary of Education!

* As you can see from Dave’s clip, that joke totally kills with audiences of real people. I’ve borrowed it a couple times (with Dave’s permission and with full attribution at the moment of attack), and get the same response. This means Democrats are in big trouble.