Julia Rose, one of the young women who flashed their breasts during the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 5 of the World Series Friday, says Major League Baseball has banned them indefinitely for their racy action, but she promised there will be more exploits even though they’ve been busted.

“We definitely have some more stuff up our sleeves,” Rose told The New York Post. She wouldn’t get more specific, except to say their future stunts will “100 percent” happen at sporting events.

Rose, 25, is the co-founder of the online magazine “ShagMag,” and said she and coworker Lauren Summer weren’t specifically flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole when they lifted their shirts.

“We didn’t plan on a specific pitcher or anything. We didn’t even really know what moment of the game we wanted to do it at,” Rose said, adding that they wanted to highlight that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A third young woman was with them but kept her shirt on.

She said she and Summer were sympathetic to the Washington Nationals as the home team, even though she is from Texas.

Rose said they also flashed at the game so their magazine, which costs $15 a month to subscribe, can contribute money to breast cancer victims. The site pulled in $10,000 in new subscriptions after they put their assets on display, and hopes to double that amount.

She also criticized the MLB for its ban and called the move a double standard. Summer posted the letter she got on her Twitter page.

“I feel there’s a lot of men who are able to body-paint and be shirtless all the time, but because we were topless, we were banned for life,” said Rose.