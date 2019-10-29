Just over 67 million U.S. residents speak a language other than English while at home, according to data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 2018 Census estimates reveals, of the 307,521,124 people above the age of 5 living in the U.S., 240,252,456 speak only English at home, while 67,268,668 speak a language other than English. The bureau notes these results have a margin of error of plus or minus 20,058 for the general population, plus or minus 197,302 for speakers of only English, and plus or minus 191,607 for those who speak a language other than English.

The most common language other than English is Spanish, with 41,460,427 speakers in the U.S., followed by other Indo-European languages at 11,285,467, Asian and Pacific Island languages at 10,945,719, and other languages at 3,577,055.

In 2017, just under 240 million people in the U.S., out of about 306 million, spoke only English at home, while about 66.5 million spoke a language other than English at home. In 2016, about 238 million people spoke English at home, while 65.5 million people spoke a language other than English at home.