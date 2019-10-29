Since the government doesn’t seem to be interested in producing more information about potential UFOs in our military airspace beyond the three videos released by the Navy, should the private sector get more directly involved? That might be happening in the very near future. Kevin Day, formerly a sailor on the USS Princeton during the Nimitz encounters with the tic-tac UAPs, has started up a company that plans to try to locate and track the UFOs if they are still visiting the area. Is this the sort of venture that can attract investors? (From Paul Seaburn at Mysterious Universe)

Kevin Day thinks they do, and that’s why he founded UAP eXpeditions. He tells MJ Banias of Motherboard (and a Mysterious Universe contributor) that the organization plans to put high-tech equipment off the coast of California for tracking UAPs like those famous Tac Tacs tracked by the USS NImitiz. Day should know about these because he was stationed on the USS Princeton during the encounter as an air intercept controller. He believes those “tic tacs” are still out there and he’s teamed up with Dr. Kevin Knuth, a former NASA scientist, to find them. While Day knows what they look like, Knuth knows how to capture their images and intimate details and share them with the public.

The plan involves using satellite data, cameras in the visual to infrared wavelengths, drones and human eyeballs with powerful binoculars. I’m immediately curious as to what the military’s reaction will be to this sort of intense civilian monitoring of the airspace where we conduct some of our most expansive naval training missions, but I assume they’ve worked those details out.

Mr. Day is partnering with several big names, including quantum physicist Deep Prasad, who I’ve interviewed here before. Seaburn quotes Prasad as saying that these investigations could lead to remarkable technological advances if we can somehow reverse engineer what the tic-tacs are capable of doing. The “reverse engineering” comment led the author to speculate as to whether or not Prasad is planning on shooting one of the tic-tacs down.

I asked Deep myself and he said that wasn’t what he meant at all. “I would definitely not want to shoot down a UFO,” he said. “That sounds like Darwinism waiting to happen. The ideal would be the tic tac surrendered itself for inspection.”

Deeps an optimistic guy. Thus far, whoever or whatever is controlling those things hasn’t shown much interest in chatting with us.

I’m certainly in favor of research like this and wish them all the luck in the world. They may need it, to be sure. One of the radar operators from the Nimitz battle group who was tracking the tic-tacs said that they usually moved so fast that they didn’t even produce a solid radar trace on one of the best military radar systems in the world. The returns looked “more like a dotted line” because they traveled so far in the space between the radar pulses. Getting good video may be extremely challenging unless some of them slow down the way they did for Cmdr. David Fravor on the day of the fateful Nimitz encounter.

If you want to get more of a feel for Kevin Day and his background with the tic-tacs, I’m including an interview he did for an outlet known as the Nimitz Encounters. It’s not very long but gives you a good sense of what he experienced firsthand.

[embedded content]