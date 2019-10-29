(STUDY FINDS) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — When confronted about neglecting physical fitness, many Americans cite their busy schedules, demanding jobs, and familial responsibilities as reasons why they can’t seem to make it to the gym on a regular basis. Simply put, many people feel they just don’t have enough time to maintain a healthy exercise schedule. Well, according to a new study conducted by the RAND Corporation, the average American actually has about five hours of free time each and every day.

So, what is really taking up all that time? You probably guessed it: Televisions, smartphones, and other electronic devices.

Men generally have a bit more free time on a day-to-day basis than women, according to the study, but incredibly, no gender or economic group is devoting even 7% of their free time on exercise or physical fitness.

