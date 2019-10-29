Apple’s latest iOS update includes more diverse emojis, like interracial couples, gender-neutral characters and people with disabilities, the company announced Monday. What started as a number of yellow smiley faces and generic characters has been updated 18 times since its rollout in 2008 to include a more diverse spectrum of emojis. The latest rollout of […]
Apple Rolls Out Update For iOS 13.2 To Include A More Diverse Array Of Emojis
https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/29/apple-ios-13-update-emoji/