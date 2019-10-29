Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been criticized for not specifying how she would fund Medicare for All. So, she told everyone she has a plan coming at some point in the future.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took a different approach: He told CNBC reporter John Harwood that he doesn’t have to tell anyone how he’s going to pay for the plan right now.

“You’re asking me to come up with an exact detailed plan of how every American — how much you’re going to pay more in taxes, how much I’m going to pay,” Sanders said. “I don’t think I have to do that right now.”

“All I’m saying is that we have laid out a variety of options that are progressive,” Sanders said later in the interview. “We’ll have that debate. At the end of the day, we will pay for every nickel of Medicare for All, and it will save the overwhelming majority of the American people, who will no longer pay premiums.”

No Medicare for All advocate has presented a clear plan for how the proposal can be fully paid for while also saving Americans money overall. Sanders has admitted taxes will go up, but claims the elimination of premiums and a reduction in the overall cost of health care will more than make up the difference.

Warren has also focused on a message that Medicare for All will lower “costs” overall, without explaining how.

Whether it is the result of arrogant presumption that voters will back them without knowing the truth, or out of hope that they can keep the deception up through Election Day, running so prominently on Medicare for All while blatantly obscuring the impact of the law is a political risk for both candidates.

Relatively more moderate rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have pressed them on this issue, and those attacks are unlikely to stop anytime soon.

