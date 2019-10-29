Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for his announcement concerning the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying one would be “hard-pressed” to find a military person who thinks the president “doesn’t get more in the way than to facilitate” action.

He also told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that the president needs to “stay in his lane and listen to the military” rather than “get off on these rants” about pulling troops, as his actions in northern Syria made the already dangerous mission to remove Baghdadi even more difficult.

“It’s always all about Trump,” Biden said. “Allowing to let everybody know, basically, the methods that were used . . .it’s always all about Trump. It’s all about him beating his chest about what he’s done, the stable genius that he is.”

He also exclaimed “this man is amazing” when Mitchell asked him about Trump’s comments suggesting that the death of Baghdadi was a bigger matter than when President Barack Obama’s strike killed Osama Bin Laden.

“Look, Baghdadi was a bad man, no redeeming value,” said the former Obama vice president. “He’s killed a lot of innocent people and is responsible for more killing…the things I compare are the incredible Special Forces we have and the risks that they take and their incredible capacity.”

Whether it was Bin Laden or Baghdadi, such operations take months of planning, said Biden, and Trump’s move to pull troops out of northern Syria made the mission to go after Baghdadi more difficult.

“They had to fly all the way from — at least it’s reported — from Erbil in Iraq,” he said. “They had to go over 70 minutes…it got pulled off, I think, in spite of his actions. The military is incredible. They’ve done just a phenomenal job and I have great faith in them. “

But now, Trump is saying the U.S. will keep troops in Iraq to protect the oil fields and we’re going to take the oil,” said Biden. “That’s like putting up a 500-foot banner, a recruiting banner for ISIS. He just doesn’t seem to understand anything about foreign policy. And what do we do from here? What happens the next time we find ourselves in a situation like this? Who do we get to cooperate with us?”

Biden said he doesn’t have the classified information about the Baghdadi raid, like he would have had in the past, but he does believe Trump’s move to withdraw troops made a significant difference in the raid, and that the decision endangered the lives of Special Forces troops and the operation itself.