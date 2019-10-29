Democrats and the “Trump-hating media” have changed the country to the point we cannot even celebrate the death of a vile enemy, ISIS founder Abu Akbar al-Baghdadi, as they spin it politically to serve themselves, Bill O’Reilly said Monday on Newsmax TV.

“It’s pretty obvious that the Trump-hating media and the Democratic Party don’t want to give Trump credit for anything,” O’Reilly told “The Wayne Allyn Root Show.”

“I think everybody knows that. That’s not a revelation.”

Still, O’Reilly laments it used to be unanimous we could celebrate a great military victory, but now it has to be about Democrats.

“This was a coming together of Americans back in 2011, when Osama bin Laden was killed – his body dumped in the ocean,” O’Reilly added. “I don’t know anybody who was sad about that, and the media played it up pretty big.

“But now that al-Baghdadi is dead, ‘oh, Nancy Pelosi . . . he didn’t tell me that happened.’

“Madam Speaker, why would he tell you if you would leak it to The New York Times like that, putting the raid in jeopardy,” O’Reilly said, snapping his fingers. “You know you would.”

Democrats lauded former President Barack Obama for taking out bin Laden, but he did it without the support of Vice President Joe Biden – and no one is going to hold Biden accountable for that, O’Reilly noted.

“So, it’s a whole different atmosphere, Wayne,” said O’Reilly, noting the resistance to celebrating an administration’s military achievement. “The country is a different country than it was eight years ago.”

Important: You can watch Bill O’Reilly on Newsmax TV. Bill appears 8 p.m. ET every Monday and Wednesday. At 7 p.m. ET Saturdays see Bill O’Reilly’s “No Spin News” show, exclusively on Newsmax TV now in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow! or More Systems Here.