A Tuesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment featured a black female concealed carry holder and Detroit’s black police chief making the case for legal concealed carry for protection in one of America’s largest and most violent cities.

“The liberals obviously hire body guards,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said as the segment began. “They hide themselves away in the safety of their neighborhoods. What if people can’t afford to do that? What would gun bans mean for people who live in, say, Detroit, Michigan? This show went to Detroit to investigate that very question, and here’s what we found.”

Tucker’s crew interviewed concealed carry holder Alaina Gonville, whose weapon helped save her life during an armed carjacking. “They had an AK and I had my Glock and it went down,” she said. “They saw a pretty girl with pink lipstick and they just thought that they could get me and surprise, surprise …”

“Stories like hers are why so many people in Detroit have decided to take personal protection into their own hands,” said Carlson.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig strongly supports legal concealed carry in the city. "It only takes a minute or less for violence to happen and then it's over," he said.

“If the citizen is armed, they have a better opportunity of staying alive then if they weren’t,” Craig said.

“Do you recommend that law-abiding citizens go out and get that permit?” an interviewer asked the chief.

“If they are law-abiding, they get the training, absolutely,” he said. “I particularly found interest in going to classes that are all female, who want, who support carrying concealed weapons. Criminals prey and look for victims and they usually look for those who they believe are defenseless. We are talking about women, we are talking about the elderly.”

The segment also featured Rick Ector, who runs a gun rights group in the city and “has helped thousands of women get their carry permits,” Carlson said.