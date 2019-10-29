Fox News’ Tucker Carlson suggested Monday night that universities use their endowments to pay off student loan debt instead of “making young people poor.”

Carlson, in the opening segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” described the increasing popularity of communism among millennials as a “huge problem” that must be addressed.

“Believe it or not, it’s not the main problem,” he said. “The main problem — the reason that capitalism increasingly is discredited and socialism is increasingly popular — is that our current system is making young people poor.”

He added, “Go to college, you’ll be successful if you do. But too often, that advice is outdated, if not an utter lie. Huge numbers of our kids wind up impoverished by the experience of college, their dreams thwarted forever. The reason for that is debt.”

Carlson later ripped plans to make college free, saying they could “make a terrible situation even worse,” and argued the schools that committed “this scam” should pay.

“Harvard’s endowment is $40 billion. Yale’s endowment is $30 billion. So, let’s start there,” he said. “What’s clear is we need to move the crushing financial burden of student debt off the shoulders of middle-class families and 22-year-olds and back to the people who have gotten rich from it.

“That’s an idea that every sensible person can support,” he continued. “In fact, there’s a big political payoff for any politician wise enough to adopt it. The candidate who promises to make colleges ease the student loan burden, will without question, be the next president of the United States.”