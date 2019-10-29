(CNBC) — Joe Biden’s cash-strapped presidential campaign has been talking to top donors about ways to beef up its fundraising strategy in the crucial fourth quarter, including a possible increase in spending on social media platforms such as Facebook, according to people familiar with the matter.

They have also discussed a bigger emphasis on text messages that ask potential contributors to support Biden’s campaign, said these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The former vice president’s campaign already sends texts to potential backers, and it is unclear what the message will be during the quarter.

The development comes at a precarious time for Biden’s campaign, as his fundraising and polling numbers weaken against an onslaught from progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

