The trade talks between the United States and China, through which President Trump is trying to defeat the years-long practice by China of restricting U.S. access to his markets and forcing the transfer of American tech to the communist nation, may be reaching a new plateau.

It’s because China’s vice commerce minister, Wang Shouwen, announced on Tuesday at a news conference that his nation is intending to “back off barriers to foreign investment in financial companies and stop forced technology transfers.”

It is the Hill that reported the apparent advance in the talks between the nations.

“We will move faster to open up the financial industry,” the Hill reported Shouwen said.

And he reportedly confirmed China is moving toward a position where it would “neither explicitly nor implicitly” force technology transfers.

President Trump said just weeks ago that an agreement had been reached on a pause in the trade war, triggered because he no longer is willing to allow China to take advantage of American business and tech.

The U.S. long has had major trade deficits with China, and the president is demanding a fair deal. Among the issues that have caused problems are those two, the technology transfers and foreign investments.

At the White House, Trump recently confirmed, “We’ve come to a very substantial phase one deal,” explaining it would take several weeks to get the ideas written down.

At the time, it was reported the issues concerned intellectual property, financial services and $40-$50 billion related to agriculture products.

At that time, the U.S. announced it would not be raising planned tariffs on Chinese goods because of the looming agreement.

Chinese officials confirmed on Tuesday that negotiators between the two countries “affirmed that technical consultations on part of the text has been basically completed” and that further discussions were planned shortly.

The trade war is blamed for causing some slowing in the American stock market, even though that activity has in just recent days and weeks set several record highs.

President Trump has said that the fight for a fair trade plan between the countries has cost the Chinese economy significantly in the last year.

The South China Morning Post optimistically reported on Tuesday that President Trump and President Xi Jinping could be signing an interim trade deal as early as next month if progress goes as hoped.

When President Trump embarked on his campaign to even up the trade processes between two of the world’s most influential economies, many forecast that his actions would rebound on Americans and cause immense suffering in the economy.

It’s true that there have been some side effects, but CNBC’s Jim Cramer now believes those nay-sayers should apologize.

“I think there’s some mea culpas that we need to hear from the people that said cyclical America would be damaged,” Cramer said on the “Squawk on the Street” program.

He pointed out that earnings reports recently have been better than expected, mostly beating analyst predictions.

He described the industrials reports over the last week as “very solid.”

“It turns out, the industrials are not as perturbed about China as you would have thought,” he said.