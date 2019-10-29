(FOX NEWS) — Dave Chappelle spoke in favor of freedom of speech for comedians in the U.S. while accepting the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday.

The 46-year-old stand-up comedian received the accolade at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. He went off-the-cuff while accepting the award onstage, USA Today reports.

“(I) don’t get mad at ’em, don’t hate on ’em,” he said while discussing comedians he knows to be racist. “Man, it’s not that serious. The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the First one doesn’t work out.”

