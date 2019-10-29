A federal circuit court on Tuesday evening temporarily blocked the Department of Justice (DOJ) from having to release grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerGowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ Fox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ MORE’s investigation into Russian election meddling in the 2016 election.

A three-judge panel on the circuit court for the District of Columbia put a stay on a district court’s earlier ruling that the DOJ had to hand over the documents, pending an appeal from the agency. All three judges were appointed to the court by former President Obama.

“The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motion for stay pending appeal and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion,” the panel wrote in its ruling.

DEVELOPING