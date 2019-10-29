Comedian Dave Chappelle triggered an avalanche of backlash from “woke” progressives in August with his newest no holds barred comedy special, “Sticks & Stones,” in which he tosses the left’s politically correct agenda to the wind.

While fans gave the special rave reviews, the mainstream media attempted to “cancel” Chappelle. Indeed, critics initially gave the special a 0 percent rating on movie-review website Rotten Tomatoes, while normal people gave the special a nearly 100 percent rating.

On Sunday, Chappelle made it clear that he refuses to acquiesce to progressives and political correctness. While speaking to reporters after receiving the prestigious Mark Twain Award, Chappelle mocked PC culture.

“Political correctness has its place. We all want to live in a polite society, we just have to kind of work on the levels of coming to agreement of what that actually looks like,” Chappelle told reporters. “I, personally, am not afraid of other people’s freedom of expression. I don’t use it as a weapon. It just makes me feel better. And I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. Etc., etc. Yada, yada, yada. Everything I’m supposed to say.”

The legendary comedian then made a fart noise and walked away.

Twitter reaction to Chappelle’s comments was consistent with his comedy special’s popular reception.

“From this day forth, every time the rage mob asks for a public apology, the accepted answer will only be: ‘etcetera, etcetera, yada, yada, yada, everything I’m supposed to say,'” one person responded.

“Dave Chappelle will save the world,” another person reacted.

“He is a national treasure,” another person responded.