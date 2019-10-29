On today’s show we get into the planned (at least for now) Thursday vote to move the secret impeachment hearings into the public. Meanwhile, Democrats think they have another silver bullet to destroy the Trump presidency in the opening statement mysteriously leaked to the New York Times expected to be delivered today. Then we talk to a former CIA officer about what the death of al-Baghdadi means in the grand scheme of things, Congresswoman Katie Hill paints herself as a victim, and fake meat is not meat.

Listen to the show:

After resisting calls for an official impeachment vote, Democrats are planning on holding one on Thursday, maybe. Why the sudden change in strategy? We have some ideas.

Democrats think they have another ace in the hole when it comes to finally “getting” President Trump, someone who will testify they were made very upset by the President’s phone call with the President of Ukraine. The only flaw in their theory is the White House released the transcript of the call, so everyone knows what was said and nothing in it was a quid pro quo over an investigation into Joe Biden. But liberals are desperate, and somehow what this witness is going to say in their opening statement in the secret hearing managed to find its way to the pages of the New York Times. We have some theories.

What will the death of al-Baghdadi mean for the United States in the War on Terror and in northern Syria? We talk to former CIA agent Dan Gabriel, an expert on the area and director of the documentary “Mosul.” about what it all means, if anything, and what comes next.

Plus, California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill is portraying herself as a victim somehow, which is funny, and Pizza Hut is testing fake plant-based meat on pizzas. What is the world coming to?

