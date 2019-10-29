Democrats described Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony during a closed-door deposition for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as “extremely disturbing,” reported NBC News.

Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, said in his opening remarks that he “was concerned” after listening in on the July phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president, which is at the center of the Democrat’s impeachment probe.

On Tuesday’s radio program, Glenn Beck noted that the transcripts of the Trump-Ukraine phone call were released to the public last month, and that even Vindman admits that there is no new information in his testimony.

“What you’re going to see on TV all day long, are quotes from this Ukrainian expert. His name is Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. He is speaking with Congress today in the impeachment inquiry, and he’s going to speak out against Donald Trump.

Now, the reason why this is a big deal is because he was actually on the phone call. He heard it himself. When you hear that, you’ll think, ‘Okay, maybe there’s more to the phone call’,” Glenn said. “No … we all know what happened on the phone call because we’ve all read the transcripts. So, nothing new here to see.”

