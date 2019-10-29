President Donald Trump confirmed the news Tuesday that a potential successor to ISIS terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had also been killed.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

Trump was likely referring to Islamic State spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir who was reported killed in a separate attack, according to a State Department official speaking to Fox News.

The official said that fellow terrorist Al-Muhajir was believed to be the “number two” leader of ISIS and was killed in Northern Syria.

The New York Times also described al-Muhajir as the “likely successor” to Baghdadi

Kurdish militia said al-Muhajir was being smuggled across northern Syria in the back of an oil tanker truck, according to the Times, when it was hit by an airstrike.

Other reports have cited Abdullah Qardash as a possible successor, known as Baghdadi’s key discipline enforcer.

The fragmented Islamic State has yet to publicly name a successor to Baghdadi after he was killed Saturday after American forces raided his compound.

