Meghan McCain let loose on “The View,” following reports that some were questioning the loyalties of LTC Alexander Vindman, who was scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Intelligence Committee.

McCain argued that Republicans questioning the loyalties of this latest Democratic impeachment witness, a decorated Army veteran who had earned a Purple Heart in Iraq, were no different than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton questioning the allegiance of Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

McCain was responding to a clip from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, during which Ingraham and a guest appeared to question whether Vindman would be loyal to the United States or to Ukraine when she drew the comparison.

“I agree with what you said and any veteran, especially somebody with a Purple Heart deserves our respect,” McCain said. “I think I made that very clear yesterday. Where everyone is losing me is there’s a trend in politics where people are criticizing veterans. We saw it with Tulsi Gabbard last week with Hillary Clinton saying she was a Russian asset. This is like McCarthyism. If you have a problem with what Laura Ingraham did —”

“She didn’t —” Joy Behar cut her off.

“Excuse me, I’m not finished,” McCain pushed back.

“I know you’re not, but I have to correct you,” Behar argued.

“You should have a problem because you’re questioning people’s loyalty to America who have fought and served. Tulsi Gabbard enlisted after 9/11 and served for 12 months and, by the way, is currently in the National Guard,” McCain explained. “Hillary Clinton is coming in questioning her loyalty to the United States.”

“She’s not questioning her loyalty,” Behar protested.

“Yes, she is. She called her a Russian asset,” McCain shot back. “And she’s being ‘groomed for a third party.’” (RELATED: ‘Tulsi Is Sort Of The Trojan Horse’: Sunny Hostin Is Glad Hillary Called Her A ‘Russian Asset’)

“She said, ‘I’m not making any predictions but I think they’ve got their eye, the Russians, on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate,’” Behar read the quote aloud.

“If you are a patriot who loves — by the way, if Hillary Clinton believes that you should be doing an investigation into this because that is a very, very serious claim,” McCain concluded.