McALLEN, Texas – Federal authorities arrested an Indiana-based drug dealer whose organization is linked to the distribution of large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

This week, the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested in the Rio Grande Valley Ramon Solis on an outstanding warrant from the Southern District of Indiana, court records revealed. Solis went before a U.S. Magistrate Judge who ordered he be held without bond, pending further hearings and eventual extradition to Indiana.

According to the criminal indictment, Solis is described as working for Hugo Hernandez who in turn “coordinated with individuals in Mexico to distribute drugs in Indianapolis.” A complaint filed after Hernandez’s September arrest revealed the criminal organization not only distributed large quantities of methamphetamines in Indiana, but also in Chicago and other parts of Illinois. Available court documents do not reveal which cartel supplied Hernandez with the narcotics, however, Chicago and Indiana have historically been supplied by the Sinaloa Cartel. New developments indicate an increased presence by Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Chicago DEA Chief Bob Bell recently told a local TV station.

The cartel cell would deal primarily in methamphetamine and fake Oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl and distribute them to various customers throughout their area of operation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents revealed in their criminal complaint.

In September, agents arrested Hernandez and another one of his associates, however, Solis managed to avoid capture. It remains unclear how he made his way to South Texas. Court documents revealed that deputy U.S. Marshals arrested him on Monday in McAllen.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.