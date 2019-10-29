A Florida teenage girl is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly punching a man dressed as President Donald Trump in the jaw, the Naples Daily News reports.

The incident took place at the Naples Haunted Gross House, an annual Halloween event at the Collier County fairgrounds.

The man and his family were in line to go into a haunted house exhibit when the girl walked over to him and punched him, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl then laughed and went back to her place in line with about four other kids, according to the victim’s statement in the police report.

The man walked over to the girl and asked why she punched him before flagging down a fair worker and requesting for the sheriff’s department to report the incident.

Investigators said the “sole motivation was to strike Trump,” and a county school system employee reportedly told officials the incident was posted to Instagram.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it cannot release the footage until the courts have decided on the case.