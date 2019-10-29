Ret. Navy Rear Admiral John Kirby blasted attempts to discredit Alexander Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who twice raised concerns over the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden.

Vindman testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill on Tuesday in the impeachment inquiry.

Kirby, who now works as CNN’s military analyst, made his remarks during an appearance on CNN’s “Newsroom” on Tuesday.

His comments came after CNN host Jim Sciutto asked: “I’m not going to repeat the character assassination attempts against Vindman that have started already. They were repeated on this broadcast and on others last night, somehow claiming that because he was born in Ukraine therefore Vindman is not loyal to his country. I just want to give you an opportunity to push back against that character assassination.

Kirby replied: “I’ve never met him, but he literally bled for this country,” Kirby retorted. “He earned a Purple Heart, was wounded in an IED attack in Iraq in 2006, I believe. He has served this country honorably for 20 years, and he is proud of being an immigrant to this country… As a veteran, I find it offensive that we would be attacking his motivations or his intentions, especially given what he has done.”