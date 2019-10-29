Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday criticized a Catholic priest’s decision to withhold Communion from former Vice President Joe Biden over the weekend because of Biden’s pro-choice abortion stance.

“I just find that an extremely negative thing,” Kilmeade said during a discussion on the topic with Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt. “If everybody in line to get Communion has to live up to all the principles of Catholicism as a Catholic, then there’ll be two or three people in line every weekend. Everyone else in line to get Communion is hitting it out of the park every day?”

Biden was in South Carolina campaigning when he attended the 9 a.m. ET mass Sunday. He was turned away by Rev. Robert E. Morey.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church confirmed to the Morning News in an email. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other, and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

Earhart and Doocy were more understanding of Morey’s position.

“I do understand what you are saying that God would welcome anyone, but the rules are the rules and the Catholic Church is strict about this,” Earhardt said. “If he doesn’t want to abide by the church teachings, then maybe choose a different denomination or something, or a church that you can go to where the priest will allow you to.”