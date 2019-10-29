Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) recently sat down with Cosmopolitan and discussed his “cozy” relationship with his girlfriend Rosario Dawson.

Asked what makes him feel “cozy,” Booker told Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels, “This is so Cosmo. What makes me feel cozy? I’m literally going to be mocked by my own girlfriend because: cuddling up with my girlfriend watching TV.”

He added, “This is horrible. I’ve got to do something. Can we talk about football again? Yeah, but isn’t that great to cuddle up with somebody?”

Booker was then asked whether he preferred a blanket.

“Blanket. This is a good fight,” Cory stated. “It’s, like, what temperature do you want your — I’ve read studies on sleep that nice sleep is a little chill. So I like to be chilly and cuddling up.”

Booker went on to say he does not like “stickers on fruit” and explained Dawson and he “complement each other very well.”

“She keeps me grounded,” Booker stated in regards to Dawson. “She doesn’t let me take myself too seriously. She thinks I’m really corny, but she thinks it’s really adorable. But we just definitely have personalities I think that resonate like a symphony and not a cacophony, so I feel very, very lucky.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.