(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The Harvard Crimson reports that scientists at the Ivy League university have achieved a “breakthrough” in the production of lab-grown fake meat, reportedly creating a mock meat substance with a chewier, “realistic texture.”

The Harvard team behind the faux-meat substance had reportedly been growing what one researcher described as a “pile of cells,” a formless blob of synthetic protein. That deprived eaters of the familiar consistency offered by real meat.

Yet the scientists were able to “induce cow and rabbit muscle cells to grow on gelatin scaffolds,” after which the cells “crawl[ed] inside and organized into tissue that looks and feels a lot like meat:”

Read the full story ›