Diego Stolz was a skinny 13-year-old boy attending Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, California. Last month, he was sucker-punched by a couple of classmates on school grounds. He fell and hit his head on a concrete pillar and never regained consciousness. Nine days later the hospital removed him from]]
Heartbreaking: Middle School was warned repeatedly that Diego was being bullied before fatal attack
https://hotair.com/archives/2019/10/29/heartbreaking-middle-school-warned-repeatedly-diego-bullied-fatal-attack/