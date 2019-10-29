Republicans should “just back off” from criticizing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the witness testifying about being disturbed about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine ‘s president, Sen. Mazie Hirono said Tuesday.

“Somebody should say to them, ‘have you no shame?”‘ the Hawaii Democrat told CNN’s “New Day” about Republicans complaining about Vindeman, a highly decorated military officer and director for European affairs at the National Security Council.

“As expected, the right-wing will impugn somebody’s character,” Hirono said. “This is a decorated soldier, by the way…they have nothing to say except to continue to attack the people who come forward to corroborate what the president did.”

Hirono also on Tuesday complained about Attorney General William Barr, saying he should recuse himself from the Ukraine investigation.

“He’s the attorney general, supposedly of our country, but it becomes clearer every day he’s the lawyer for the president,” said Hirono. “He’s the one who okayed this investigation into his own department, which is really untoward. All of this is in the service of some kind of a conspiracy theory that it was actually Ukraine that interfered with our elections, contrary to what our national security agencies have said.”

She noted that she joined all other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee in signing a letter asking Barr to recuse himself, as, during the Trump-Ukraine call, his name was mentioned “in the same breath” as that of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“They’ve entered what I call the moral dead zone that is Trump and his White House,” said Hirono.