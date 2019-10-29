House Democrats are putting virtually 100 percent of their time into their campaign to impeach President Trump.

They’ve jumped on an anonymous whistleblower’s accusation, based on hearsay, that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo in a July telephone call with the Ukrainian president. The White House contends the transcript it released and the denial of Ukrainian officials shows otherwise.

But now there are new headwinds, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

It’s a resolution in the U.S. Senate, where the trial for any charges brought by the House against the president would be held.

Gingrich wrote in a commentary for Fox News that Sen. Lindsey Graham has written a “powerful resolution” and already has 50 co-sponsors, meaning if everyone else opposed it, Vice President Pence still could cast the deciding vote, which would “dismiss any phone impeachment from the house that failed to meet a key standard of fairness.”

Gingrich explained the resolution calls on the House to vote in an impeachment inquiry, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi abruptly announced on Monday before reports appeared Tuesday suggesting that was in flux, to provide the president with due process including the ability to confront accusers, call witnesses and more, and allow members of the GOP in the House the right to “participate fully in all proceedings and have equal authority to issue subpoenas.”

He noted the Trump administration already had said it would not cooperate with a “secret investigation,” and the Senate was “prepared to reject a kangaroo court-style secret approach” putting Pelosi in “a box” regarding her strategy.

“If the House Democrats fail to heed the warning of the [Senate] resolution, they will be setting up all their efforts to be dismissed out of hand by the senators who have called on them for real reforms in the current impeachment process,” Gingrich explained.

Democrats say they believe the process being pursued is fair and right and needed, while Republicans almost uniformly condemn it as a “sham.”

“House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, penned a letter to Rep. James McGovern, the chairman of the House Rules Committee who announced his panel would take up an impeachment procedure resolution on Wednesday to ‘ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward,'” Fox reported.

They accused McGovern “of not giving enough time for Republican members to review the resolution ahead of the vote and continued to blast the inquiry as a whole.”

The GOP members charged, “Under House Rules you championed at the beginning of this Congress, major legislation is required to be posted 72 hours in advance of a vote. Yet, here, on the gravest and most solemn work the House can do, you are forcing the House to consider a resolution with text that is still not available two days before the vote.”

They said they need the text to know what is the Democrats’ plan. Their concerns build on their criticisms of Democrats over recent weeks for holding hearings and interviewing witnesses – about impeachment – in secret.

Democrats said Monday the House would vote on an inquiry on Thursday – because of concerns expressed by Republicans.

Then Tuesday, however, the Washington Examiner reported that Democrat leaders were walking back that planned vote on Thursday.

“This is not an impeachment resolution,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said. “I don’t know what an impeachment resolution is.”

And Pelosi said her scheduled vote is “not an impeachment resolution.”

Hoyer controls the floor schedule on the House and admitted he’d have to “consider whether or not it is ready to go on Thursday.”

Rep. Doug Collins, one of the more vocal critics of the Democrats’ impeachment campaign, said Congress should be “doing the people’s business.”

He said the process has been completely unfair and the impeachment campaign has been a “sham.”

Graham charged that the Democrats, by suggesting a vote now, are trying to “un-ring” a bell, since they’ve been grilling their specially chosen witnesses and leaking specially chosen comments and statements for weeks now.

Collins explained, “You can’t fix what the craziness that they’ve done over the past three or four weeks to slam this president and do what they have been doing and now try to make it better.”