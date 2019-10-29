A convicted illegal alien child rapist is now on the run after the Georgia Department of Corrections accidentally released him from prison.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, a 31-year-old illegal alien, was accidentally released from prison in Georgia after serving just four years of his three life-in-prison sentences for repeatedly raping a ten-year-old girl.

In 2015, a Gwinnett County, Georgia, jury convicted Munoz-Mendez for repeatedly raping the child and molesting her between 2010 and 2012. Subsequently, the illegal alien was given three life sentences. The child rape occurred while Munoz-Mendez was dating and living with the victim’s mother.

On October 25, though, Munoz-Mendez walked out of the Rogers State Prison as a free man in Tattnall County, Georgia, after state officials mistakenly released him.

The prosecutor who helped convict the illegal alien told 11Alive that the prison must “rethink how they are handling their security and how they let people out by mistake.”

“It’s incomprehensible,” the prosecutor said.

Before being convicted of child rape in 2015, Munoz-Mendez was arrested in 2008 for drunk driving and again in 2011 for failure to appear in court. It is unclear why the illegal alien was not deported after his first arrest.

Now, Munoz-Mendez is on the run and those with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call the police.

