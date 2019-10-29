There has been a fair amount of national polling on the question of whether President Trump should be impeached and removed. It tends to show a plurality favoring these remedies.

However, according to Harry Enten, impeachment is not popular in key swing states like Wisconsin. He cites a new Marquette University poll from Wisconsin that finds 44 percent of voters wanting Trump to be impeached and removed from office, and 51 percent not wanting him impeached and removed.

In Florida, opinion apparently is split more evenly, but still disfavors impeachment and removal:

A poll of Florida voters conducted by the University of North Florida out this week shows the divide at 46% in support of impeaching and removing Trump and 48% opposed to it.

There is also a collective poll by the New York Times/Sienna College of the following swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona. Its results are quite similar to the Marquette poll of Wisconsin alone.

Just 43% of voters in these six states want to impeach and remove from office at this point. The majority, 53%, do not.

This contrasts with Trump’s voting margin in the six states. The same pollsters found Trump up by only 1.5 percentage points in the six.

The impeachment process might change those numbers. As evidence becomes public and the debate continues, impeachment/removal might become more popular in swing states or it might become even less popular.

As things stand now, though, Democratic presidential candidates and Democratic congressmen from swing states get on board the impeachment express at some risk. But the risk to Democrats seeking the nomination of not hopping on is probably greater, given the enthusiasm among rank and file Dems for removing Trump without the need for an election.