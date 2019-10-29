Rep. Joaquin CastroJoaquin CastroLawmakers argue for national Latino museum The Hill’s Campaign Report: Impeachment fight to take center stage at Dem debate The Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE (D-Texas), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said late Monday that he believes U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland committed perjury in his congressional testimony to investigators in their impeachment inquiry.

“Based on all the testimony so far, I believe that Ambassador Gordon Sondland committed perjury,” Castro tweeted.

— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 29, 2019

The tweet came hours before Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the highest-ranking Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, is expected to tell lawmakers on Tuesday that he twice reported concerns about President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump’s Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won’t co-sponsor Graham’s impeachment resolution MORE‘s tactics in dealing with Ukraine.

Vindman also wrote in his opening statement that during a meeting between U.S. and Ukraine officials, Sondland — who was present at the meeting — started to talk to Ukraine about “delivering specific investigations” into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump’s Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official’s refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, and Biden’s son in order to secure a meeting with Trump, adding that he told Sondland the statements were “inappropriate.”

But Sondland’s opening statement for his deposition said “nothing was ever raised to me about any concerns regarding our Ukrainian policy.”

Sondland, who has not publicly responded to Vindman’s testimony, appeared on Capitol Hill Monday to review his deposition transcript.

The Hill has requested comment from Sondland’s attorney.

Democrats plan to hold a formal vote on impeachment this week.