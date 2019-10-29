Eleven senior Democrats in Iowa, citing former Vice President Joe Biden’s poorly organized campaign operation, are warning he is risking a humiliating third or fourth-place finish in the state early next year, Bloomberg is reporting.

They claim his campaign operation has failed to engage with voters and party leaders in the state in advance of the Feb. 3 caucuses.

“I think it’s fair to say if action isn’t taken soon, you’re going to find that a person who was 7 or 14 points behind Biden will be breathing down his neck or actually ahead of him,” said Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Mitchell County Democratic Party.

A defeat in Iowa would cut into Biden’s argument that is he best suited to defeat President Donald Trump, Bloomberg said.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign noted he has about 70 endorsements, plus dozens more forthcoming.

“The baseline here is we feel really good about what we’re doing,” said Pete Kavanaugh, Biden’s deputy campaign manager. “We’re laser-focused on two things: Recruiting volunteers and precinct captains and talking to voters.”

The news outlet also said many of those interviewed noted that his Iowa state director, Jake Braun, does not live there full time and can be difficult to reach.

And they note when Biden does campaign in Iowa, he skips the smaller gatherings.

“He is putting his front-runner status at risk by taking Iowa for granted by not being here enough, by not doing the grassroots kind of organizing,” said Keith Porter, president of a foreign policy think tank in Iowa.