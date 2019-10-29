Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a pretty black and white polka dot dress for a meeting at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the short-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a meeting of the Presidents Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF). (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and pearl drop earrings. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“The President pledged to be a voice for the voiceless, and there is no more vulnerable a population than victims of human trafficking,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of pictures showing off her terrific look. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Today, I was honored to join @secpompeo and leadership across 19 USG agencies to coordinate and accelerate efforts to end this evil scourge,” she added. “#EndTrafficking #PITF Official White House Photo.”

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she stunned when she stepped out wearing a white jacket and black pants during a trip to Texas.

