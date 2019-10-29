On Sunday night, “Halloween” actress Jamie Lee Curtis took a shot at President Donald Trump by defending the murderous leader of the Islamic State, Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“He may have died a coward,” Curtis said of Baghdadi, “[Donald Trump,] but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up.”

“Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal,” she continued. (It’s unclear if Curtis has secretly served in combat herself, as she seems to suggest here.)

The 60-year-old then bizarrely added: “Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving, and healing.”

The actress deleted the tweet by Monday morning, but The Daily Wire was able to grab a screenshot of the post, as seen below:

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, responded to Curtis’ insanity on Monday.

“Thanks for your contribution to the Trump 2020 Campaign,” the Trump son snarked. “This is the Leftist Hollywood take folks, remember that next November.”

“Imagine hating [Donald Trump] or frankly anything so much that you become an ISIS sympathizer?!?” he illustrated.

Thanks for your contribution to the Trump 2020 Campaign. This is the Leftist Hollywood take folks, remember that next November. Imagine hating @realDonaldTrump or frankly anything so much that you become an ISIS sympathizer?!? https://t.co/THbkR3DYDG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2019

Curtis was not the only one on the Left to sympathize with or lionize Baghdadi out of Trump disdain. Anti-Trump Washington Post columnist Max Boot described the murderous terrorist as courageous for blowing himself up and killing nearby children to evade capture by U.S. Military forces.

“The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up,” wrote Boot, attempting to “debunk” President Trump calling Baghdadi cowardly.

Unlike his opponents, President Trump expressed zero sympathy for the leading terrorist. When he announced Baghdadi’s death on Sunday, Trump noted that he “died like a dog, he died like a coward, he was whimpering, screaming and crying.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, the operation that killed Baghdadi was named after Kayla Mueller, an American aid worker who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2013 and was reportedly raped by Baghdadi before she was reportedly killed two years later.

“The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff named the operation that took down al-Baghdadi after Kayla Mueller, after what she had suffered,” White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“We were grateful that they didn’t mess around and went right in,” said Marsha Mueller, Kayla’s mother, of the operation. “I just want to say how grateful we are to this administration, to the military, and to the special forces that went in. My hope is that this will help us get answers to what really happened to Kayla and get her home.”

Mrs. Mueller also told The Arizona Republic that her daughter might still be alive today “if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump.

“For me what matters most, I’m hoping now we will finally get the answers we have been asking for all along. I think this administration truly might help us. I don’t think they are as closed about what happened,” she added.

Related: Operation To Take Down Baghdadi Named After ISIS Victim Whose Parents Condemned Obama’s Inaction