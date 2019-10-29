Jared Kushner — White House senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump — hit back at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s recent claims that Kushner is unqualified for his current gig, saying that much of what he does involves “cleaning up the messes” the former vice president left behind.

What are the details?

In an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, Biden criticized President Trump for appointing Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, to high-level positions in the Trump administration where they are “engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about.”

When asked by CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, “You don’t think that Jared Kushner should be negotiation a Middle East peace solution?” Biden responded, “No, I don’t. What — what credentials does he bring to that?”

Israeli reporter Barak Ravid asked Kushner for his reaction to Biden’s comments in an exclusive sit-down with Channel 13 News, released Tuesday. “Look, he’s entitled to his opinion,” Kushner said of Biden, adding, “but a lot of the work that the president’s had me doing over the last three years has actually been cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind.”

Anything else?

Biden has spent weeks defending himself and his son, Hunter Biden, over accusations that the younger Biden used his father’s position as vice president to secure lucrative business deals with firms in both China and Ukraine. Hunter Biden’s critics — including Donald Trump, Jr. — claim he did not have the qualifications or experience to be worthy of the international dealings on his own accord.

The former vice president has repeatedly denied that he or his son were engaged in any wrongdoing, and in return, has fired back at President Trump for hiring his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Kushner, to serve as advisers.