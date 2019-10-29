Investigators in the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case are traveling the United States to build their case against possible accomplices two months after he committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell.

“There is at least some evidence that other people facilitated his crimes, and there’s obviously enough public interest in the case that [prosecutors] aren’t going to drop it just because he’s dead,” former U.S. Attorney Duncan Levin told the Daily Beast.

“I would be very nervous if I were somebody who helped Jeffrey Epstein at this point and would be seeking legal counsel,” he said.

The Daily Beast reported that “dozens” of potential witnesses and victims have come forward since Epstein’s death, according to two sources close to the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has also met twice with victims and their lawyers. One session was held in Florida on Oct. 15 and the other was last Wednesday in New York, the Daily Beast reports.

Spencer Kuvin, a Palm Beach, Florida, lawyer who represents two Epstein victims, told the Daily Beast that prosecutors at the Florida meeting stressed that the probe into possible accomplices was continuing.

“They wanted to meet with some of the victims to discuss whether or not they could be potential witnesses in that ongoing investigation,” he said.

Kuvin said one of his clients planned to meet privately with prosecutors.

He added that authorities were also working to debunk some of the theories surrounding Epstein’s death.

Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive Aug. 10 in his cell in the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held without bail on the trafficking charges.

The disgraced financier was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office wanted to put to rest some of those conspiracy theories: that he was killed, that he’s still alive,” Kuvin told the Daily Beast. “There are people still talking about that.

“There are still people that think this was an absolute ruse,” the attorney added, “and he’s sitting pretty in another part of the world.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment, telling the Daily Beast only that the “investigation is continuing.”