Democratic leaders are privately warning former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that it could be headed for a “humiliating” showing in Iowa if Biden and his top aides don’t get their act together.

Bloomberg reports that senior Democrates are predicting a possible “third- or fourth-place” finish for the former frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — and those same Democrats say that Biden’s troubles are largely his own fault.

The recent polls in Iowa put Biden behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and just a few points ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), but in recent days, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg has moved into a competitive position, and he’s now well into the double digits and threatening all three leaders. More accurate polling from inside the state has Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg all within five points of each other.

The problem seems to be Biden’s campaign apparatus, which came into being in April — months after Warren’s, Sanders’s, and Buttigieg’s — and his lackluster campaign trail performance, which has senior Democrats questioning whether the former top Obama Administration official is ready to really compete for the nation’s top job.

Biden, senior Democrats point out, has spent far less time in Iowa than his rivals, focusing instead on high-dollar fundraisers that take him away from the “shaking hands and kissing babies”-style campaign beloved in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, to places like California and New York, where money flows freely, but Democratic delegates are already locked up (as are the Electoral votes, for that matter).

Warren has spent significant time in Iowa. Sanders’s Iowa operation never fully closed in 2016, when his dramatic, narrow loss to Hillary Clinton there put him on track to threaten her hold on the 2016 presidential nomination. Buttigieg is a newcomer to national campaigning, but according to reports from over the weekend, he’s set up shop in growing areas in Iowa, looking for unregistered and new caucus-goers among recent Iowa transplants, particularly in fast-growing Dallas County.

Biden, meanwhile, has a traditional campaign office and a sporadic Iowa calendar. And while he has just about the same number of Iowa staffers on the ground as his rivals (about 100 individuals), he’s not leading them in person.

“[Biden] is putting his front-runner status at risk by taking Iowa for granted by not being here enough, by not doing the grassroots kind of organizing,” one likely Iowa caucus-goer told Bloomberg. “I’m getting text messages from the Marianne Williamson campaign. I’m getting door knocked by Elizabeth Warren and others. I can’t recall anything from Joe Biden.”

As Bloomberg points out, a loss in Iowa is by no means fatal to Biden’s campign — he’s still running well ahead in South Carolina and is compeitive in most states beyond the all-important firsts: New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina, and Nevada. But it won’t look good for the presumptive front-runner to take a beating so bad he ends up in fourth place.

For their part, Biden’s team says they’re laser-focused on an Iowa win.

“The baseline here is we feel really good about what we’re doing,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager told media Tuesday. “We’re laser-focused on two things: Recruiting volunteers and precinct captains and talking to voters.”

They also note that Biden will be in Iowa four times this week, and that when he’s away, some member of his surrogate team is taking his place, speaking directly to potential caucus-goers on the ground.