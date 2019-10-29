Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Tuesday for blocking witnesses from answering Republican questions during a closed-door impeachment hearing regarding President Donald Trump.

“Chairman Schiff has prevented the witness from answering certain questions we have during the deposition,” Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, told reporters at the Capitol. “One of the things you do in these depositions is ask the basics: Who? What? Where? When? Why?

“When we asked the [witness] who he spoke to, Adam Schiff said, ‘We’re not going to allow that.’

“To everyone he says, ‘This is not classified,'” Jordan continued. “He’d tell us that.

“The witness has their counsel there,” the representative continued. “They don’t need Adam Schiff being chairman and lawyer.

“Democrats run out and say the Republicans are trying to figure out who the whistleblower is,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out who the witness is.”

Jordan’s comments came shortly before the House Rules Committee released the impeachment resolution on which the House is to be voting Thursday.

The Oversight Committee is one of three House panels leading the impeachment inquiry.

Also testifying Tuesday was Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who oversees Ukraine policy at the White House and who also was on the July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He reportedly testified he twice raised concerns over the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Republicans have repeatedly bashed the Democratic-led impeachment probe — and President Trump has ripped it as a “witch hunt.”

Senate Republicans have also endorsed a resolution by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that called for a full House vote on a formal impeachment inquiry and “due process” and other protections for the president.

Flanked by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Jordan reminded reporters that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Monday that impeachment process would ultimately be moved to the House Judiciary Committee.

“There will be witnesses called,” he said. “We’d like to figure out who those witnesses should be, so the American can get the facts, get the truth — and we know who these individuals are.

“It seems interesting to me that Chairman Schiff is so sensitive,” Jordan observed to reporters. “I mean, I pointed out last week there are 435 members of Congress.

“One of them — one of them, only one of them — knows,” he said.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that the whistleblower initially approached Intelligence Committee staffers “days before” filing the complaint on the Trump call.